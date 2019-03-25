Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

March 25, 2019 7:10 pm
 
All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, March 15
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.

Indiana (Pa.) 67, Bowie State 60

Virginia Union 83, Edinboro 71

Glenville State 116, West Liberty 92

California (Pa.) 82, Charleston (WVa.) 71

Central Region
At Hays, Kan.

Central Missouri 76, Lindenwood (Mo.) 64

Southwestern Oklahoma State 71, Emporia State 65

Fort Hays State 74, Pittsburg State 65

Minnesota State-Moorhead 63, Minnesota-Duluth 54

East Region
At Philadelphia

Stonehill 86, Jefferson 77

Saint Anselm 59, Bentley 40

U. of the Sciences 46, N.Y. Tech 41

Le Moyne 55, State Thomas Aquinas 43

Midwest Region
At Springfield, Mo.

Grand Valley State 89, Truman 64

Lewis 86, Walsh 71

Drury 88, Kentucky Wesleyan 57

Northern Michigan 64, Ashland 57

South Region
At Lakeland, Fla.

West Florida 76, Eckerd 50

Nova Southeastern 71, Union (Tenn.) 66

Florida Southern 89, Lane 57

Tampa 72, Lee 63

Southeast Region
At Anderson, S.C.

Wingate 68, Clayton State 66

North Georgia 91, Emmanuel (Ga.) 53

Anderson (SC) 69, Barton 66, OT

Lander 82, Carson-Newman 79

South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas

Angelo State 76, Westminster (Utah) 61

West Texas A&M 68, Eastern New Mexico 67

At Grand Junction, Colo.

Colorado Mesa 75, Texas A&M Commerce 65

Lubbock Christian 84, Tarleton State 53

West Region
At San Diego

Alaska-Anchorage 76, Hawaii Pacific 69

Northwest Nazarene 85, Humboldt State 75

UC San Diego 85, Dominican (Cal.) 75

Azusa Pacific 62, Cal Poly Pomona 60

Second Round
Saturday, March 16
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.

Indiana (Pa.) 66, Virginia Union 58

California (Pa.) 87, Glenville State 77, OT

Central Region
Hays, Kan.

Southwestern Oklahoma State 75, Central Missouri 72

Fort Hays State 71, Minnesota State-Moorhead 60

East Region
At Philadelphia

Le Moyne 63, U. of the Sciences 56

Saint Anselm 59, Stonehill 50

Midwest Region
At Springfield, Mo.

Grand Valley State 72, Lewis 55

Drury 78, Northern Michigan 56

South Region
At Lakeland, Fla.

Nova Southeastern 87, West Florida 78

Florida Southern 76, Tampa 65

Southeast Region
At Anderson, S.C.

North Georgia 76, Wingate 53

Lander 64, Anderson (SC) 61

South Central Region
At Canyon, Texas

Angelo State 73, West Texas A&M 70, OT

At Grand Junction, Colo.

Lubbock Christian 56, Colorado Mesa 53

West Region
At San Diego

Alaska-Anchorage 69, Northwest Nazarene 67

Azusa-Pacific 64, UC San Diego 61

Regional Finals
Monday, March 18
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.

Indiana (Pa.) 68, California (Pa.) 60

Central Region
At Hays, Kan.

Southwestern Oklahoma State 88, Fort Hays State 77

East Region
At Philadelphia

Saint Anselm 63, Le Moyne 61

Midwest Region
At Springfield, Mo.

Drury 51, Grand Valley State 44

South Region
At Lakeland, Fla.

Nova Southeastern 84, Florida Southern 63

Southeast Region
At Anderson, S.C.

North Georgia 73, Lander 62

West Region
At San Diego

Azusa Pacific 65, Alaska-Anchorage 63

Tuesday, March 19
South Central Region
At Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock Christian 76, Angelo State 70

Quarterfinals
At Columbus, Ohio
Tuesday, March 26

Indiana (Pa.) vs. Azusa Pacific, Noon

Saint Anselm vs. Southwestern Oklahoma State, 2:30 p.m.

Nova Southeastern vs. Drury, 6 p.m.

Lubbock Christian vs. North Georgia, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals
Wednesday, March 27

Indiana (Pa.)-Azusa Pacific winner vs. Saint Anselm-Southwestern Oklahoma State winner, 6 p.m.

Nova Southeastern-Drury winner vs. Lubbock Christian-North Georgia winner, 8:30 p.m.

Championship
Friday, March 29

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

