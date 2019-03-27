NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Friday, March 15
|Atlantic Region
|At Glenville, W.Va.
Indiana (Pa.) 67, Bowie State 60
Virginia Union 83, Edinboro 71
Glenville State 116, West Liberty 92
California (Pa.) 82, Charleston (WVa.) 71
|Central Region
|At Hays, Kan.
Central Missouri 76, Lindenwood (Mo.) 64
Southwestern Oklahoma State 71, Emporia State 65
Fort Hays State 74, Pittsburg State 65
Minnesota State-Moorhead 63, Minnesota-Duluth 54
|East Region
|At Philadelphia
Stonehill 86, Jefferson 77
Saint Anselm 59, Bentley 40
U. of the Sciences 46, N.Y. Tech 41
Le Moyne 55, State Thomas Aquinas 43
|Midwest Region
|At Springfield, Mo.
Grand Valley State 89, Truman 64
Lewis 86, Walsh 71
Drury 88, Kentucky Wesleyan 57
Northern Michigan 64, Ashland 57
|South Region
|At Lakeland, Fla.
West Florida 76, Eckerd 50
Nova Southeastern 71, Union (Tenn.) 66
Florida Southern 89, Lane 57
Tampa 72, Lee 63
|Southeast Region
|At Anderson, S.C.
Wingate 68, Clayton State 66
North Georgia 91, Emmanuel (Ga.) 53
Anderson (SC) 69, Barton 66, OT
Lander 82, Carson-Newman 79
|South Central Region
|At Canyon, Texas
Angelo State 76, Westminster (Utah) 61
West Texas A&M 68, Eastern New Mexico 67
Colorado Mesa 75, Texas A&M Commerce 65
Lubbock Christian 84, Tarleton State 53
Alaska-Anchorage 76, Hawaii Pacific 69
Northwest Nazarene 85, Humboldt State 75
UC San Diego 85, Dominican (Cal.) 75
Azusa Pacific 62, Cal Poly Pomona 60
|Second Round
|Saturday, March 16
|Atlantic Region
|At Glenville, W.Va.
Indiana (Pa.) 66, Virginia Union 58
California (Pa.) 87, Glenville State 77, OT
|Central Region
|Hays, Kan.
Southwestern Oklahoma State 75, Central Missouri 72
Fort Hays State 71, Minnesota State-Moorhead 60
|East Region
|At Philadelphia
Le Moyne 63, U. of the Sciences 56
Saint Anselm 59, Stonehill 50
|Midwest Region
|At Springfield, Mo.
Grand Valley State 72, Lewis 55
Drury 78, Northern Michigan 56
|South Region
|At Lakeland, Fla.
Nova Southeastern 87, West Florida 78
Florida Southern 76, Tampa 65
|Southeast Region
|At Anderson, S.C.
North Georgia 76, Wingate 53
Lander 64, Anderson (SC) 61
|South Central Region
|At Canyon, Texas
Angelo State 73, West Texas A&M 70, OT
Lubbock Christian 56, Colorado Mesa 53
Alaska-Anchorage 69, Northwest Nazarene 67
Azusa-Pacific 64, UC San Diego 61
|Regional Finals
|Monday, March 18
|Atlantic Region
|At Glenville, W.Va.
Indiana (Pa.) 68, California (Pa.) 60
|Central Region
|At Hays, Kan.
Southwestern Oklahoma State 88, Fort Hays State 77
|East Region
|At Philadelphia
Saint Anselm 63, Le Moyne 61
|Midwest Region
|At Springfield, Mo.
Drury 51, Grand Valley State 44
|South Region
|At Lakeland, Fla.
Nova Southeastern 84, Florida Southern 63
|Southeast Region
|At Anderson, S.C.
North Georgia 73, Lander 62
Azusa Pacific 65, Alaska-Anchorage 63
|Tuesday, March 19
|South Central Region
|At Lubbock, Texas
Lubbock Christian 76, Angelo State 70
|Quarterfinals
|At Columbus, Ohio
|Tuesday, March 26
Indiana (Pa.) 73, Azusa Pacific 60
Southwestern Oklahoma State 71, Saint Anselm 61
Drury 91, Nova Southeastern 60
Lubbock Christian 99, North Georgia 54
|Semifinals
|Wednesday, March 27
Southwestern Oklahoma State 66, Indiana (Pa.) 57
Lubbock Christian 69, Drury 60
|Championship
|Friday, March 29
Southwestern Oklahoma State vs. Lubbock Christian, 7 p.m.
