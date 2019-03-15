Listen Live Sports

NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

March 15, 2019 6:16 pm
 
3 min read
All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, March 15
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.

Indiana (Pa.) 67, Bowie State 60

Virginia Union 83, Edinboro 71

Glenville State vs. West Liberty, 5 p.m.

California (Pa.) vs. Charleston (WVa.), 7:30 p.m.

Central Region
At Hays, Kan.

Central Missouri 76, Lindenwood (Mo.) 64

Southwestern Oklahoma State 71, Emporia State 65

Fort Hays State vs. Pittsburg State, 6 p.m.

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Minnesota State-Moorhead, 8:30 p.m.

East Region
At Philadelphia

Stonehill 86, Jefferson 77

Saint Anselm 59, Bentley 40

U. of the Sciences vs. New York Tech, 5 p.m.

Le Moyne vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 7:30 p.m.

Midwest Region
At Springfield, Mo.

Grand Valley State 89, Truman 64

Lewis 86, Walsh 71

Drury vs. Kentucky Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

Ashland vs. Northern Michigan, 9:30 p.m.

South Region
At Lakeland, Fla.

West Florida 76, Eckerd 50

Nova Southeastern 71, Union (Tenn.) 66

Florida Southern vs. Lane, 5 p.m.

Lee vs. Tampa, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast Region
At Anderson, S.C.

Wingate 68, Clayton State 66

North Georgia 91, Emmanuel (Ga.) 53

Anderson (SC) vs. Barton, 5 p.m.

Carson-Newman vs. Lander, 7:30 p.m.

South Central
At Canyon, Texas

Angelo State 76, Westminster (Utah) 61

West Texas A&M 68, Eastern New Mexico 67

South Central
At Grand Junction, Colo.

Colorado Mesa vs. Texas A&M Commerce, 8 p.m.

Lubbock Christian vs. Tarleton State, 10:30 p.m.

West Region
At San Diego

Alaska-Anchorage 76, Hawaii Pacific 69

Northwest Nazarene vs. Humboldt State, 5:30 p.m.

UC San Diego vs. Dominican (Cal.), 8 p.m.

Azusa Pacific vs. Cal Poly Pomona, 10:30 p.m.

Second Round
Saturday, March 16
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.

Virginia Union vs. Indiana (Pa.), 5 p.m.

Glenville State-West Liberty winner vs. California (Pa.)-Charleston (WVa.) winner, 7:30 p.m.

Central Region
Hays, Kan.

Southwestern Oklahoma State vs. Central Missouri, 6 p.m.

Fort Hays State-Pittsburg State winner vs. Minnesota-Duluth-Minnesota State-Moorhead winner, 8:30 p.m.

East Region
At Philadelphia

U. of the Sciences-New York Tech winner vs. Le Moyne-St. Thomas Aquinas winner, 5 p.m.

Saint Anselm vs. Stonehill, 7:30 p.m.

Midwest Region
At Springfield, Mo.

Lewis vs. Grand Valley State, 6 p.m.

Drury-Kentucky Wesleyan winner vs. Ashland-Northern Michigan winner, 8:30 p.m.

South Region
At Lakeland, Fla.

Nova Southeastern vs. West Florida, 5 p.m.

Florida Southern-Lane winner vs. Tampa-Lee winner, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast Region
At Anderson, S.C.

North Georgia vs. Wingate, 5 p.m.

Anderson (SC)-Barton winner vs. Carson-Newman-Lander winner, 7:30 p.m.

South Central
At Canyon, Texas

West Texas A&M vs. Angelo State, 6 p.m.

South Central
At Grand Junction, Colo.

Colorado Mesa-Texas A&M Commerce winner vs. Lubbock Christian-Tarleton State winner, 9 p.m.

West Region
At San Diego

Northwest Nazarene-Humboldt State winner vs. Alaska-Anchorage, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego-Dominican (Cal.) winner vs. Azusa Pacific-Cal Poly Pomona winner, 10:30 p.m.

Regional Finals
Monday, March 18
Atlantic Region
At Glenville, W.Va.

Virginia Union-Indiana (Pa.) winner vs. Glenville State-West Liberty-California (Pa.)-Charleston (WVa.) winner, 7 p.m.

Central Region
At Hays, Kan.

Southwestern Oklahoma State-Central Missouri winner vs. Fort Hays State-Pittsburg State-Minnesota-Duluth-Minnesota State-Moorhead winner, 8 p.m.

East Region
At Philadelphia

U. of the Sciences-New York Tech-Le Moyne-St. Thomas Aquinas winner vs. Bentley-Saint Anselm winner, 7 p.m.

Midwest Region
At Springfield, Mo.

Lewis-Grand Valley State winner vs. Drury-Kentucky Wesleyan-Ashland-Northern Michigan winner, 8 p.m.

South Region
At Lakeland, Fla.

Nova Southeastern-West Florida winner vs. Florida Southern-Lane-Tampa-Lee winner, 7 p.m.

Southeast Region
At Anderson, S.C.

North Georgia-Wingate winner vs. Anderson (SC)-Barton-Carson-Newman-Lander winner, 7 p.m.

South Central
At TBA

West Texas A&M-Angelo State winner vs. Colorado Mesa-Texas A&M Commerce-Lubbock Christian-Tarleton State winner, TBA

West Region
At San Diego

Northwest Nazarene-Humboldt State-Alaska-Anchorage winner vs. UC San Diego-Dominican (Cal.)-Azusa Pacific-Cal Poly Pomona winner, 10 p.m.

Quarterfinals
At Columbus, Ohio
Tuesday, March 26

Atlantic Region champion vs. Central Region champion, TBA

East Region champion vs. Midwest Region champion, TBA

South Region champion vs. Southeast Region champion, TBA

South Central champion vs. West Region champion, TBA

Semifinals
Wednesday, March 27

Atlantic-Central winner vs. East-Midwest winner, TBA

South-Southeast Region winner vs. South Central-West winner, TBA

Championship
Friday, March 29

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

