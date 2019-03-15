NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Friday, March 15 Atlantic Region At Glenville, W.Va.

Indiana (Pa.) 67, Bowie State 60

Virginia Union 83, Edinboro 71

Glenville St. 116, West Liberty 92

California (Pa.) vs. Charleston (WVa.), 7:30 p.m.

Central Region At Hays, Kan.

Central Missouri 76, Lindenwood (Mo.) 64

Southwestern Oklahoma State 71, Emporia State 65

Fort Hays St. 74, Pittsburg St. 65

Minnesota-Duluth vs. Minnesota State-Moorhead, 8:30 p.m.

East Region At Philadelphia

Stonehill 86, Jefferson 77

Saint Anselm 59, Bentley 40

U. of the Sciences 46, N.Y. Tech 41

Le Moyne vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 7:30 p.m.

Midwest Region At Springfield, Mo.

Grand Valley State 89, Truman 64

Lewis 86, Walsh 71

Drury vs. Kentucky Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

Ashland vs. Northern Michigan, 9:30 p.m.

South Region At Lakeland, Fla.

West Florida 76, Eckerd 50

Nova Southeastern 71, Union (Tenn.) 66

Florida Southern 89, Lane 57

Lee vs. Tampa, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast Region At Anderson, S.C.

Wingate 68, Clayton State 66

North Georgia 91, Emmanuel (Ga.) 53

Anderson (SC) 69, Barton 66, OT

Carson-Newman vs. Lander, 7:30 p.m.

South Central At Canyon, Texas

Angelo State 76, Westminster (Utah) 61

West Texas A&M 68, Eastern New Mexico 67

South Central At Grand Junction, Colo.

Colorado Mesa vs. Texas A&M Commerce, 8 p.m.

Lubbock Christian vs. Tarleton State, 10:30 p.m.

West Region At San Diego

Alaska-Anchorage 76, Hawaii Pacific 69

NW Nazarene 85, Humboldt St. 75

UC San Diego vs. Dominican (Cal.), 8 p.m.

Azusa Pacific vs. Cal Poly Pomona, 10:30 p.m.

Second Round Saturday, March 16 Atlantic Region At Glenville, W.Va.

Virginia Union vs. Indiana (Pa.), 5 p.m.

Glenville State vs. California (Pa.)-Charleston (WVa.) winner, 7:30 p.m.

Central Region Hays, Kan.

Southwestern Oklahoma State vs. Central Missouri, 6 p.m.

Fort Hays State vs. Minnesota-Duluth-Minnesota State-Moorhead winner, 8:30 p.m.

East Region At Philadelphia

U. of the Sciences vs. Le Moyne-St. Thomas Aquinas winner, 5 p.m.

Saint Anselm vs. Stonehill, 7:30 p.m.

Midwest Region At Springfield, Mo.

Lewis vs. Grand Valley State, 6 p.m.

Drury-Kentucky Wesleyan winner vs. Ashland-Northern Michigan winner, 8:30 p.m.

South Region At Lakeland, Fla.

Nova Southeastern vs. West Florida, 5 p.m.

Florida Southern vs. Tampa-Lee winner, 7:30 p.m.

Southeast Region At Anderson, S.C.

North Georgia vs. Wingate, 5 p.m.

Anderson (SC) vs. Carson-Newman-Lander winner, 7:30 p.m.

South Central At Canyon, Texas

West Texas A&M vs. Angelo State, 6 p.m.

South Central At Grand Junction, Colo.

Colorado Mesa-Texas A&M Commerce winner vs. Lubbock Christian-Tarleton State winner, 9 p.m.

West Region At San Diego

Northwest Nazarene vs. Alaska-Anchorage, 8 p.m.

UC San Diego-Dominican (Cal.) winner vs. Azusa Pacific-Cal Poly Pomona winner, 10:30 p.m.

Regional Finals Monday, March 18 Atlantic Region At Glenville, W.Va.

Virginia Union-Indiana (Pa.) winner vs. Glenville State-California (Pa.)-Charleston (WVa.) winner, 7 p.m.

Central Region At Hays, Kan.

Southwestern Oklahoma State-Central Missouri winner vs. Fort Hays State-Minnesota-Duluth-Minnesota State-Moorhead winner, 8 p.m.

East Region At Philadelphia

U. of the Sciences-Le Moyne-St. Thomas Aquinas winner vs. Bentley-Saint Anselm winner, 7 p.m.

Midwest Region At Springfield, Mo.

Lewis-Grand Valley State winner vs. Drury-Kentucky Wesleyan-Ashland-Northern Michigan winner, 8 p.m.

South Region At Lakeland, Fla.

Nova Southeastern-West Florida winner vs. Florida Southern-Tampa-Lee winner, 7 p.m.

Southeast Region At Anderson, S.C.

North Georgia-Wingate winner vs. Anderson (SC)-Carson-Newman-Lander winner, 7 p.m.

South Central At TBA

West Texas A&M-Angelo State winner vs. Colorado Mesa-Texas A&M Commerce-Lubbock Christian-Tarleton State winner, TBA

West Region At San Diego

Northwest Nazarene-Alaska-Anchorage winner vs. UC San Diego-Dominican (Cal.)-Azusa Pacific-Cal Poly Pomona winner, 10 p.m.

Quarterfinals At Columbus, Ohio Tuesday, March 26

Atlantic Region champion vs. Central Region champion, TBA

East Region champion vs. Midwest Region champion, TBA

South Region champion vs. Southeast Region champion, TBA

South Central champion vs. West Region champion, TBA

Semifinals Wednesday, March 27

Atlantic-Central winner vs. East-Midwest winner, TBA

South-Southeast Region winner vs. South Central-West winner, TBA

Championship Friday, March 29

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

