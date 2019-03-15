NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Friday, March 15
|Atlantic Region
|At Glenville, W.Va.
Indiana (Pa.) 67, Bowie State 60
Virginia Union 83, Edinboro 71
Glenville St. 116, West Liberty 92
California (Pa.) vs. Charleston (WVa.), 7:30 p.m.
|Central Region
|At Hays, Kan.
Central Missouri 76, Lindenwood (Mo.) 64
Southwestern Oklahoma State 71, Emporia State 65
Fort Hays St. 74, Pittsburg St. 65
Minnesota-Duluth vs. Minnesota State-Moorhead, 8:30 p.m.
|East Region
|At Philadelphia
Stonehill 86, Jefferson 77
Saint Anselm 59, Bentley 40
U. of the Sciences 46, N.Y. Tech 41
Le Moyne vs. St. Thomas Aquinas, 7:30 p.m.
|Midwest Region
|At Springfield, Mo.
Grand Valley State 89, Truman 64
Lewis 86, Walsh 71
Drury vs. Kentucky Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
Ashland vs. Northern Michigan, 9:30 p.m.
|South Region
|At Lakeland, Fla.
West Florida 76, Eckerd 50
Nova Southeastern 71, Union (Tenn.) 66
Florida Southern 89, Lane 57
Lee vs. Tampa, 7:30 p.m.
|Southeast Region
|At Anderson, S.C.
Wingate 68, Clayton State 66
North Georgia 91, Emmanuel (Ga.) 53
Anderson (SC) 69, Barton 66, OT
Carson-Newman vs. Lander, 7:30 p.m.
|South Central
|At Canyon, Texas
Angelo State 76, Westminster (Utah) 61
West Texas A&M 68, Eastern New Mexico 67
|South Central
|At Grand Junction, Colo.
Colorado Mesa vs. Texas A&M Commerce, 8 p.m.
Lubbock Christian vs. Tarleton State, 10:30 p.m.
Alaska-Anchorage 76, Hawaii Pacific 69
NW Nazarene 85, Humboldt St. 75
UC San Diego vs. Dominican (Cal.), 8 p.m.
Azusa Pacific vs. Cal Poly Pomona, 10:30 p.m.
|Second Round
|Saturday, March 16
|Atlantic Region
|At Glenville, W.Va.
Virginia Union vs. Indiana (Pa.), 5 p.m.
Glenville State vs. California (Pa.)-Charleston (WVa.) winner, 7:30 p.m.
|Central Region
|Hays, Kan.
Southwestern Oklahoma State vs. Central Missouri, 6 p.m.
Fort Hays State vs. Minnesota-Duluth-Minnesota State-Moorhead winner, 8:30 p.m.
|East Region
|At Philadelphia
U. of the Sciences vs. Le Moyne-St. Thomas Aquinas winner, 5 p.m.
Saint Anselm vs. Stonehill, 7:30 p.m.
|Midwest Region
|At Springfield, Mo.
Lewis vs. Grand Valley State, 6 p.m.
Drury-Kentucky Wesleyan winner vs. Ashland-Northern Michigan winner, 8:30 p.m.
|South Region
|At Lakeland, Fla.
Nova Southeastern vs. West Florida, 5 p.m.
Florida Southern vs. Tampa-Lee winner, 7:30 p.m.
|Southeast Region
|At Anderson, S.C.
North Georgia vs. Wingate, 5 p.m.
Anderson (SC) vs. Carson-Newman-Lander winner, 7:30 p.m.
|South Central
|At Canyon, Texas
West Texas A&M vs. Angelo State, 6 p.m.
|South Central
|At Grand Junction, Colo.
Colorado Mesa-Texas A&M Commerce winner vs. Lubbock Christian-Tarleton State winner, 9 p.m.
Northwest Nazarene vs. Alaska-Anchorage, 8 p.m.
UC San Diego-Dominican (Cal.) winner vs. Azusa Pacific-Cal Poly Pomona winner, 10:30 p.m.
|Regional Finals
|Monday, March 18
|Atlantic Region
|At Glenville, W.Va.
Virginia Union-Indiana (Pa.) winner vs. Glenville State-California (Pa.)-Charleston (WVa.) winner, 7 p.m.
|Central Region
|At Hays, Kan.
Southwestern Oklahoma State-Central Missouri winner vs. Fort Hays State-Minnesota-Duluth-Minnesota State-Moorhead winner, 8 p.m.
|East Region
|At Philadelphia
U. of the Sciences-Le Moyne-St. Thomas Aquinas winner vs. Bentley-Saint Anselm winner, 7 p.m.
|Midwest Region
|At Springfield, Mo.
Lewis-Grand Valley State winner vs. Drury-Kentucky Wesleyan-Ashland-Northern Michigan winner, 8 p.m.
|South Region
|At Lakeland, Fla.
Nova Southeastern-West Florida winner vs. Florida Southern-Tampa-Lee winner, 7 p.m.
|Southeast Region
|At Anderson, S.C.
North Georgia-Wingate winner vs. Anderson (SC)-Carson-Newman-Lander winner, 7 p.m.
West Texas A&M-Angelo State winner vs. Colorado Mesa-Texas A&M Commerce-Lubbock Christian-Tarleton State winner, TBA
Northwest Nazarene-Alaska-Anchorage winner vs. UC San Diego-Dominican (Cal.)-Azusa Pacific-Cal Poly Pomona winner, 10 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|At Columbus, Ohio
|Tuesday, March 26
Atlantic Region champion vs. Central Region champion, TBA
East Region champion vs. Midwest Region champion, TBA
South Region champion vs. Southeast Region champion, TBA
South Central champion vs. West Region champion, TBA
|Semifinals
|Wednesday, March 27
Atlantic-Central winner vs. East-Midwest winner, TBA
South-Southeast Region winner vs. South Central-West winner, TBA
|Championship
|Friday, March 29
Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.