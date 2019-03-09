NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

All Times EST First Round Friday, March 1

Oglethorpe 57, Chicago 51

Haverford 80, Rosemont 37

Middlebury 62, John Carroll 54

Johns Hopkins 58, Eastern Connecticut State 42

Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 68, MIT 61

Baldwin Wallace 73, RIT 71

Smith 74, Merchant Marine 51

Trine 57, Emory 54

Geneseo 74, Vassar 55

DePauw 78, Loras 54

Emmanuel (Mass.) 69, Hartwick 65

Mount St. Mary 85, Westfield State 80

George Fox 85, Greenville 53

Mary Hardin-Baylor 70, Rhodes 56

Transylvania 77, Piedmont 67

Hope 67, Wheaton (Ill.) 55

Wisconsin Lutheran 48, Illinois Wesleyan 40

Amherst 66, Husson 45

Bowdoin 93, Hunter 73

DeSales 77, Shenandoah 49

Ithaca 68, SUNY Poly 58

Messiah 71, Hilbert 60

Scranton 69, New England College 49

Thomas More 79, St. Vincent 54

Tufts 70, Western New England 44

Christopher Newport 82, Gettysburg 78

New Paltz 65, Rutgers-Newark 36

Texas Dallas 62, Texas Lutheran 51

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 72, Pomona-Pitzer 46

Washington (Mo.) 72, Wisconsin-Whitewater 56

St. Thomas (Minn.) 88, Ripon 58

Wartburg 91, Bethany Lutheran 63

Second Round Saturday, March 2

Tufts 52, Haverford 46

Ithaca 74, Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 63

Transylvania 76, Oglethorpe 56

Christopher Newport 79, Mount St. Mary 52

Messiah 64, Baldwin Wallace 51

Amherst 58, Geneseo 46

New Paltz 80, Emmanuel (Mass.) 49

Scranton 59, Johns Hopkins 46

Thomas More 67, Trine 59

DeSales 70, Middlebury 55

Bowdoin 87, Smith 78

Wartburg 79, Hope 49

St. Thomas (Minn.) 67, Wisconsin Lutheran 51

Mary Hardin-Baylor 66, Texas Dallas 57

Washington (Mo.) 86, George Fox 78

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 54, DePauw 52

Third Round Friday, March 8 At Brunswick, Maine

Ithaca 76, DeSales 75

Bowdoin 81, New Paltz 50

At Scranton, Pa.

Tufts 55, Messiah 41

Scranton 57, Christopher Newport 56

At Crestview Hills, Ky.

Washington (Mo.) 63, Mary Hardin-Baylor 46

Thomas More 89, Transylvania 74

At St. Paul, Minn.

Wartburg 70, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 57

St. Thomas (Minn.) 61, Amherst 58, OT

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 9 At Brunswick, Maine

Bowdoin 87, Ithaca 61

At Scranton, Pa.

Scranton 44, Tufts 40

At Crestview Hills, Ky.

Thomas More 87, Washington (Mo.) 72

At St. Paul, Minn.

St. Thomas (Minn.) 85, Wartburg 56

At The Cregger Center Salem, Va. Semifinals Friday, March 15

Thomas More vs. Scranton

St. Thomas (Minn.) vs. Bowdoin

Championship Saturday, March 16

Semifinal winners

