NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

|First Round
|Friday, March 1
Oglethorpe 57, Chicago 51
Haverford 80, Rosemont 37
Middlebury 62, John Carroll 54
Johns Hopkins 58, Eastern Connecticut State 42
Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 68, MIT 61
Baldwin Wallace 73, RIT 71
Smith 74, Merchant Marine 51
Trine 57, Emory 54
Geneseo 74, Vassar 55
DePauw 78, Loras 54
Emmanuel (Mass.) 69, Hartwick 65
Mount St. Mary 85, Westfield State 80
George Fox 85, Greenville 53
Mary Hardin-Baylor 70, Rhodes 56
Transylvania 77, Piedmont 67
Hope 67, Wheaton (Ill.) 55
Wisconsin Lutheran 48, Illinois Wesleyan 40
Amherst 66, Husson 45
Bowdoin 93, Hunter 73
DeSales 77, Shenandoah 49
Ithaca 68, SUNY Poly 58
Messiah 71, Hilbert 60
Scranton 69, New England College 49
Thomas More 79, St. Vincent 54
Tufts 70, Western New England 44
Christopher Newport 82, Gettysburg 78
New Paltz 65, Rutgers-Newark 36
Texas Dallas 62, Texas Lutheran 51
Wisconsin-Oshkosh 72, Pomona-Pitzer 46
Washington (Mo.) 72, Wisconsin-Whitewater 56
St. Thomas (Minn.) 88, Ripon 58
Wartburg 91, Bethany Lutheran 63
|Second Round
|Saturday, March 2
Tufts 52, Haverford 46
Ithaca 74, Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 63
Transylvania 76, Oglethorpe 56
Christopher Newport 79, Mount St. Mary 52
Messiah 64, Baldwin Wallace 51
Amherst 58, Geneseo 46
New Paltz 80, Emmanuel (Mass.) 49
Scranton 59, Johns Hopkins 46
Thomas More 67, Trine 59
DeSales 70, Middlebury 55
Bowdoin 87, Smith 78
Wartburg 79, Hope 49
St. Thomas (Minn.) 67, Wisconsin Lutheran 51
Mary Hardin-Baylor 66, Texas Dallas 57
Washington (Mo.) 86, George Fox 78
Wisconsin-Oshkosh 54, DePauw 52
|Third Round
|Friday, March 8
|At Brunswick, Maine
Ithaca 76, DeSales 75
Bowdoin 81, New Paltz 50
Tufts 55, Messiah 41
Scranton 57, Christopher Newport 56
Washington (Mo.) 63, Mary Hardin-Baylor 46
Thomas More 89, Transylvania 74
Wartburg 70, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 57
St. Thomas (Minn.) 61, Amherst 58, OT
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, March 9
|At Brunswick, Maine
Bowdoin 87, Ithaca 61
Scranton 44, Tufts 40
Thomas More 87, Washington (Mo.) 72
St. Thomas (Minn.) 85, Wartburg 56
|At The Cregger Center
|Salem, Va.
|Semifinals
|Friday, March 15
Bowdoin 71, St. Thomas (Minn.)60
Thomas More 69, Scranton 56
|Championship
|Saturday, March 16
Thomas More 81, Bowdoin 67
