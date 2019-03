NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

By The Associated Press

All Times EST First Round Friday, March 1

Oglethorpe 57, Chicago 51

Haverford 80, Rosemont 37

Middlebury 62, John Carroll 54

Johns Hopkins 58, Eastern Connecticut State 42

Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 68, MIT 61

Baldwin Wallace 73, RIT 71

Smith 74, Merchant Marine 51

Trine 57, Emory 54

Geneseo 74, Vassar 55

DePauw 78, Loras 54

Emmanuel (Mass.) 69, Hartwick 65

Mount St. Mary 85, Westfield State 80

George Fox 85, Greenville 53

Mary Hardin-Baylor 70, Rhodes 56

Transylvania 77, Piedmont 67

Hope 67, Wheaton (Ill.) 55

Wisconsin Lutheran 48, Illinois Wesleyan 40

Amherst 66, Husson 45

Bowdoin 93, Hunter 73

DeSales 77, Shenandoah 49

Ithaca 68, SUNY Poly 58

Messiah 71, Hilbert 60

Scranton 69, New England College 49

Thomas More 79, St. Vincent 54

Tufts 70, Western New England 44

Christopher Newport 82, Gettysburg 78

New Paltz 65, Rutgers-Newark 36

Texas Dallas 62, Texas Lutheran 51

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 72, Pomona-Pitzer 46

Washington (Mo.) 72, Wisconsin-Whitewater 56

St. Thomas (Minn.) 88, Ripon 58

Wartburg 91, Bethany Lutheran 63

Second Round Saturday, March 2

Tufts 52, Haverford 46

Ithaca 74, Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 63

Transylvania 76, Oglethorpe 56

Christopher Newport 79, Mount St. Mary 52

Messiah 64, Baldwin Wallace 51

Amherst 58, Geneseo 46

New Paltz 80, Emmanuel (Mass.) 49

Scranton 59, Johns Hopkins 46

Thomas More 67, Trine 59

DeSales 70, Middlebury 55

Bowdoin 87, Smith 78

Wartburg 79, Hope 49

St. Thomas (Minn.) 67, Wisconsin Lutheran 51

Mary Hardin-Baylor 66, Texas Dallas 57

Washington (Mo.) 86, George Fox 78

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 54, DePauw 52

Third Round Friday, March 8 At Brunswick, Maine

DeSales vs. Ithaca, 5 p.m.

New Paltz at Bowdoin, 7:30 p.m.

At Scranton, Pa.

Messiah vs. Tufts, 5 p.m.

Christopher Newport at Scranton, 7:30 p.m.

At Crestview Hills, Ky.

Mary Hardin-Baylor vs. Washington (Mo.), 5 p.m.

Transylvania at Thomas More, 7:30 p.m.

At St. Paul, Minn.

Wisconsin-Oshkosh vs. Wartburg, 6:30 p.m.

Amherst at St. Thomas (Minn.), 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 9 At Brunswick, Maine

New Paltz-Bowdoin winner vs. DeSales-Ithaca winner, 7 p.m.

At Scranton, Pa.

Christopher Newport-Scranton winner vs. Messiah-Tufts winner, 6 p.m.

At Crestview Hills, Ky.

Transylvania-Thomas More winner vs. Mary Hardin-Baylor-Washington (Mo.) winner, 7:30 p.m.

At St. Paul, Minn.

Amherst-St. John’s (Minn.) winner vs. Wisconsin-Oshkosh-Wartburg winner, 8 p.m.

At The Cregger Center Salem, Va. Semifinals Friday, March 15

Crestview Hills winner vs. Scranton winner

St. Paul winner vs. Brunswick winner

Championship Saturday, March 16

Semifinal winners

