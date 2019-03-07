NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|St. Cloud St.
|17
|2
|3
|2
|56
|86
|46
|25
|4
|3
|Minnesota-Duluth
|14
|7
|1
|0
|43
|69
|40
|21
|9
|2
|Denver
|11
|8
|3
|3
|39
|53
|52
|19
|8
|5
|Western Michigan
|11
|10
|1
|1
|35
|69
|76
|18
|13
|1
|North Dakota
|10
|11
|1
|0
|31
|52
|53
|16
|15
|2
|Colorado College
|7
|12
|3
|0
|24
|62
|64
|13
|17
|4
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|15
|2
|1
|18
|47
|76
|11
|19
|4
|Omaha
|5
|15
|2
|2
|18
|51
|82
|9
|20
|3
___
W. Michigan at Miami, 7:35 p.m.
Minn.-Duluth at St. Cloud St., 8:30 p.m.
Omaha at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.
Colorado College at Denver, 9:07 p.m.
Minn.-Duluth at St. Cloud St., 5:07 p.m.
W. Michigan at Miami, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
Denver at Colorado College, 9 p.m.
End Regular Season
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.