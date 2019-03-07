Listen Live Sports

NCHC Glance

March 7, 2019 12:36 pm
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
St. Cloud St. 17 2 3 2 56 86 46 25 4 3
Minnesota-Duluth 14 7 1 0 43 69 40 21 9 2
Denver 11 8 3 3 39 53 52 19 8 5
Western Michigan 11 10 1 1 35 69 76 18 13 1
North Dakota 10 11 1 0 31 52 53 16 15 2
Colorado College 7 12 3 0 24 62 64 13 17 4
Miami (Ohio) 5 15 2 1 18 47 76 11 19 4
Omaha 5 15 2 2 18 51 82 9 20 3

___

Friday’s Games

W. Michigan at Miami, 7:35 p.m.

Minn.-Duluth at St. Cloud St., 8:30 p.m.

Omaha at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Colorado College at Denver, 9:07 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minn.-Duluth at St. Cloud St., 5:07 p.m.

W. Michigan at Miami, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Denver at Colorado College, 9 p.m.

End Regular Season

