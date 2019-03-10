Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NCHC Glance

March 10, 2019 11:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
St. Cloud St. 19 2 3 2 62 94 52 27 4 3
Minnesota-Duluth 14 9 1 0 43 75 48 21 11 2
Western Michigan 13 10 1 1 41 80 78 20 13 1
Denver 11 10 3 3 39 54 55 19 10 5
North Dakota 12 11 1 0 37 59 58 18 15 2
Colorado College 9 12 3 0 30 65 65 15 17 4
Miami (Ohio) 5 17 2 1 18 49 87 11 21 4
Omaha 5 17 2 1 18 56 89 9 22 3

___

Friday’s Games

W. Michigan 5, Miami 1

St. Cloud St. 4, Minn.-Duluth 3, OT

North Dakota 2, Omaha 1

Advertisement

Colorado College 2, Denver 1

Saturday’s Games

St. Cloud St. 4, Minn.-Duluth 3

W. Michigan 6, Miami 1

North Dakota 5, Omaha 4, OT

Colorado College 1, Denver 0

End Regular Season

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|19 NIH Vendor Outreach Session
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers, sailors together offload cargo along southern border

Today in History

2003: Iraq War begins

Get our daily newsletter.