NCHC Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|St. Cloud St.
|19
|2
|3
|2
|62
|94
|52
|27
|4
|3
|Minnesota-Duluth
|14
|9
|1
|0
|43
|75
|48
|21
|11
|2
|Western Michigan
|13
|10
|1
|1
|41
|80
|78
|20
|13
|1
|Denver
|11
|10
|3
|3
|39
|54
|55
|19
|10
|5
|North Dakota
|12
|11
|1
|0
|37
|59
|58
|18
|15
|2
|Colorado College
|9
|12
|3
|0
|30
|65
|65
|15
|17
|4
|Miami (Ohio)
|5
|17
|2
|1
|18
|49
|87
|11
|21
|4
|Omaha
|5
|17
|2
|1
|18
|56
|89
|9
|22
|3
___
W. Michigan 5, Miami 1
St. Cloud St. 4, Minn.-Duluth 3, OT
North Dakota 2, Omaha 1
Colorado College 2, Denver 1
St. Cloud St. 4, Minn.-Duluth 3
W. Michigan 6, Miami 1
North Dakota 5, Omaha 4, OT
Colorado College 1, Denver 0
End Regular Season
