NCHC Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T St. Cloud St. 19 2 3 2 62 94 52 27 4 3 Minnesota-Duluth 14 9 1 0 43 75 48 21 11 2 Western Michigan 13 10 1 1 41 80 78 20 13 1 Denver 11 10 3 3 39 54 55 19 10 5 North Dakota 12 11 1 0 37 59 58 18 15 2 Colorado College 9 12 3 0 30 65 65 15 17 4 Miami (Ohio) 5 17 2 1 18 49 87 11 21 4 Omaha 5 17 2 1 18 56 89 9 22 3

___

Friday’s Games

W. Michigan 5, Miami 1

St. Cloud St. 4, Minn.-Duluth 3, OT

North Dakota 2, Omaha 1

Advertisement

Colorado College 2, Denver 1

Saturday’s Games

St. Cloud St. 4, Minn.-Duluth 3

W. Michigan 6, Miami 1

North Dakota 5, Omaha 4, OT

Colorado College 1, Denver 0

End Regular Season

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.