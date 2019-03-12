NDSU faces Nebraska Omaha in Summit League finals

No. 4 seed North Dakota State (17-15, 11-7) vs. No. 2 seed Nebraska Omaha (21-10, 15-3)

Summit League Conference Tourney Championship, Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State is set to meet Nebraska Omaha in the Championship of the Summit League tournament. Nebraska Omaha swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last went at it on Feb. 23, when the Mavericks shot 38.2 percent from the field while limiting North Dakota State to just 34.6 percent on their way to the 58-50 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Nebraska Omaha has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Zach Jackson, Mitch Hahn, Matt Pile and JT Gibson have combined to account for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 76 percent of all Mavericks points over the last five games.

TERRIFIC TYSON: Tyson Ward has connected on 30.6 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over the last five games. He’s also made 74 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: North Dakota State is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 17-7 when scoring at least 65.

PERFECT WHEN: Nebraska Omaha is a perfect 12-0 when it holds an opponent to 74 points or fewer. The Mavericks are 9-10 when opponents score more than 74 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Dakota State offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.1 percent of its possessions, which is the 26th-lowest rate in the nation. The Nebraska Omaha defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 264th among Division I teams).

