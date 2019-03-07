Listen Live Sports

Nebraska backup guard Nana Akenten suspended indefinitely

March 7, 2019 6:21 pm
 
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska backup guard Nana Akenten (NA-nuh uh-KEN-ten) has been suspended indefinitely for violating team rules.

Coach Tim Miles announced the suspension Thursday. Akenten has appeared in 28 games, averaging 4.3 points and 2.5 rebounds.

The Cornhuskers (15-15, 5-14 Big Ten) have at least two games left. They finish the regular season Sunday at home against Iowa and play next week in the Big Ten Tournament.

Akenten has been the Huskers’ top wing player off the bench. He had one point and three rebounds in 12 minutes in a 91-76 loss at No. 9 Michigan State on Tuesda night. He had 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting in the previous game against No. 7 Michigan.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

