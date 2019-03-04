Nebraska looks to knock off No. 9 Michigan State

Nebraska (15-14, 5-13) vs. No. 9 Michigan State (23-6, 14-4)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Michigan State looks to give Nebraska its seventh straight loss against ranked opponents. Nebraska’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 25 Indiana Hoosiers 66-51 on Jan. 14. Michigan State has dropped to No. 9 in the latest AP rankings following a loss to Indiana last week.

SUPER SENIORS: Nebraska’s James Palmer Jr., Isaac Copeland Jr. and Glynn Watson Jr. have collectively scored 57 percent of the team’s points this season, including 75 percent of all Cornhuskers scoring over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cassius Winston has either made or assisted on 69 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last three games. Winston has accounted for 23 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Nebraska is a perfect 7-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Cornhuskers are 8-14 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

TWO STREAKS: Nebraska has dropped its last five road games, scoring 63.8 points and allowing 81 points during those contests. Michigan State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 70.7 points while giving up 53.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nebraska offense has recorded a turnover on only 14.5 percent of its possessions, which is the ninth-lowest rate in the nation. The Michigan State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 339th among Division I teams).

