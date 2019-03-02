Listen Live Sports

Nelson scores 21 to carry American past Holy Cross 86-66

March 2, 2019 3:07 pm
 
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Sa’eed Nelson had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as American rolled past Holy Cross 86-66 on Saturday.

Jacob Boonyasith had 19 points for American (15-14, 9-9 Patriot League). Sam Iorio added 17 points. Stacy Beckton Jr. had 12 points and six rebounds for the visitors.

Jehyve Floyd had 19 points, six blocks and five assists for the Crusaders (15-16, 6-12). Caleb Green added 15 points. Jacob Grandison had 14 points.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders for the season. American defeated Holy Cross 66-49 on Feb. 2. The Eagles and the Crusaders next take the floor in the Patriot League Tournament.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

