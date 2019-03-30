Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nemeth gets hat trick, Russell scores twice for Sporting KC

March 30, 2019 5:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Krisztian Nemeth became the first Hungarian with a hat trick in MLS history, Johnny Russell added two goals and Sporting Kansas City cruised past the Montreal Impact 7-1 on Saturday.

Sporting KC (2-1-1), which has won two of its last three, won a game in the series for the first time since July 18, 2015. Montreal (2-2-0) was trying for its third road win of the season, which would have matched its 2018 total.

Russell, Nemeth and Felipe Gutierrez each scored in the first half. Russell curled a loose ball into the far corner from the top of the 18-yard box in the 10th minute, Nemeth had a sliding finish of a breakaway opportunity in the 43rd and Gutierrez redirected a cross for his first goal of the season in stoppage time.

Russell added another goal in the 50th by cutting back his defender and rolling it inside the far post. Nemeth made it 5-0 in the 68th and 7-0 in the 84th, separated by 16-year-old Gianluca Busio’s first goal at home.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|9 Breakfast with the Govpreneur
4|10 ICIT Briefing: Harden Your Code. Enable...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fighting falcons leave Vermont after 33 years of service

Today in History

1959: NASA introduces America’s first astronauts

Get our daily newsletter.