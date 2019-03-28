Nets-76ers, Box

BROOKLYN (110)

Carroll 1-5 0-0 3, Kurucs 0-3 0-4 0, Allen 2-3 0-0 4, Russell 6-19 0-2 13, J.Harris 8-12 2-2 22, Hollis-Jefferson 7-14 5-7 19, Dudley 1-1 2-2 5, Graham 0-0 2-2 2, Davis 3-3 0-0 6, Napier 1-4 0-0 2, Dinwiddie 4-9 4-4 13, Pinson 1-3 0-0 3, LeVert 6-14 4-6 18. Totals 40-90 19-29 110.

PHILADELPHIA (123)

Butler 3-10 2-2 9, T.Harris 3-8 0-0 6, Embiid 12-20 12-16 39, B.Simmons 7-14 2-4 16, Redick 6-12 2-2 18, Scott 4-7 0-0 11, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Marjanovic 6-8 3-4 16, McConnell 2-6 0-0 4, Milton 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 45-90 21-28 123.

Brooklyn 23 35 24 28—110 Philadelphia 38 30 30 25—123

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 11-32 (J.Harris 4-6, LeVert 2-4, Dudley 1-1, Pinson 1-3, Carroll 1-4, Dinwiddie 1-5, Russell 1-5, Napier 0-2, Kurucs 0-2), Philadelphia 12-25 (Redick 4-9, Scott 3-3, Embiid 3-4, Butler 1-1, Marjanovic 1-2, Milton 0-1, McConnell 0-1, Johnson 0-2, T.Harris 0-2). Fouled Out_B.Simmons. Rebounds_Brooklyn 45 (Hollis-Jefferson 10), Philadelphia 45 (Embiid 13). Assists_Brooklyn 25 (Russell 8), Philadelphia 27 (B.Simmons 8). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 22, Philadelphia 23. Technicals_Russell, Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second), Butler, Embiid, B.Simmons. Ejected_B.Simmons. A_20,547 (20,478).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.