The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Nets-Clippers, Box

March 17, 2019 11:38 pm
 
BROOKLYN (116)

Harris 4-10 1-1 12, Kurucs 2-3 0-0 5, Allen 5-10 3-3 13, Russell 13-25 0-1 32, LeVert 6-15 0-1 12, Carroll 7-13 5-5 22, Graham 1-4 0-0 2, Davis 2-4 1-2 5, Dinwiddie 2-16 8-12 13. Totals 42-100 18-25 116.

L.A. CLIPPERS (119)

Shamet 4-9 2-2 14, Gallinari 7-17 5-5 20, Zubac 1-9 1-2 3, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-12 1-2 14, Beverley 4-5 0-0 10, Chandler 0-2 0-0 0, Harrell 8-17 4-6 20, Green 3-5 1-1 7, L.Williams 8-16 7-7 25, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Temple 2-5 2-3 6. Totals 42-97 23-28 119.

Brooklyn 30 25 32 29—116
L.A. Clippers 23 37 27 32—119

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 14-38 (Russell 6-12, Carroll 3-6, Harris 3-6, Kurucs 1-1, Dinwiddie 1-7, Graham 0-2, LeVert 0-4), L.A. Clippers 12-31 (Shamet 4-9, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-5, Beverley 2-3, L.Williams 2-6, Gallinari 1-5, Chandler 0-1, Green 0-1, Temple 0-1). Fouled Out_Kurucs. Rebounds_Brooklyn 51 (Allen 11), L.A. Clippers 54 (Gallinari 11). Assists_Brooklyn 26 (Russell 10), L.A. Clippers 26 (Gilgeous-Alexander 10). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 28, L.A. Clippers 25. Technicals_L.A. Clippers coach Doc Rivers. A_17,247 (18,997).

