Nets-Hawks, Box

BROOKLYN (114)

Harris 3-10 4-6 11, Kurucs 5-7 2-2 16, Allen 5-6 10-16 20, Russell 6-23 3-5 18, Crabbe 2-11 5-7 10, Carroll 4-8 3-4 13, Davis 0-1 1-6 1, Dinwiddie 7-14 5-8 23, LeVert 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 33-86 33-54 114.

ATLANTA (112)

Prince 5-11 0-0 13, Collins 13-20 7-9 33, Len 7-14 0-0 15, Young 4-14 13-16 23, Huerter 1-8 2-2 4, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Bembry 3-8 0-0 6, Zeller 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 4-13 2-3 10, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Bazemore 1-6 2-2 5, Adams 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 39-105 26-32 112.

Brooklyn 26 30 27 31—114 Atlanta 23 24 30 35—112

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 15-44 (Kurucs 4-5, Dinwiddie 4-7, Russell 3-12, Carroll 2-5, Harris 1-6, Crabbe 1-7, LeVert 0-2), Atlanta 8-41 (Prince 3-6, Young 2-4, Bazemore 1-3, Adams 1-6, Len 1-7, Anderson 0-1, Zeller 0-1, Collins 0-1, Huerter 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Bembry 0-2, Carter 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 53 (Allen 12), Atlanta 57 (Collins 20). Assists_Brooklyn 21 (Dinwiddie 7), Atlanta 22 (Young 11). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 23, Atlanta 37. Technicals_Allen, Carroll. A_16,527 (18,118).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.