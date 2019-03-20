Nets-Kings, Box

BROOKLYN (123)

Harris 4-5 0-0 9, Kurucs 2-9 2-4 6, Allen 5-8 3-3 13, Russell 17-33 4-6 44, LeVert 3-8 0-0 6, Dudley 2-4 0-0 6, Carroll 3-10 1-2 9, Hollis-Jefferson 6-7 2-3 14, Graham 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 2-3 2-2 6, Dinwiddie 3-7 3-3 10. Totals 47-94 17-23 123.

SACRAMENTO (121)

Barnes 7-11 0-0 17, Bjelica 6-11 1-2 14, Cauley-Stein 3-6 1-2 7, Fox 10-20 5-7 27, Hield 4-13 0-0 8, Brewer 0-0 1-2 1, Giles III 3-7 3-4 9, Bagley III 12-15 2-2 28, Ferrell 0-1 0-0 0, Bogdanovic 4-11 1-1 10. Totals 49-95 14-20 121.

Brooklyn 25 33 20 45—123 Sacramento 38 28 37 18—121

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 12-35 (Russell 6-15, Dudley 2-2, Carroll 2-7, Harris 1-1, Dinwiddie 1-4, LeVert 0-1, Kurucs 0-5), Sacramento 9-25 (Barnes 3-5, Bagley III 2-2, Fox 2-5, Bogdanovic 1-2, Bjelica 1-2, Ferrell 0-1, Hield 0-8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 41 (Allen 7), Sacramento 46 (Bjelica 10). Assists_Brooklyn 28 (Russell 12), Sacramento 25 (Fox 9). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 19, Sacramento 19. Technicals_Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second), Cauley-Stein. A_17,583 (17,608).

