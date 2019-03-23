Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nets-Lakers, Box

March 23, 2019 1:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       
BROOKLYN (111)

Carroll 5-13 2-2 15, Kurucs 1-5 0-0 3, Allen 4-7 5-8 13, Russell 8-20 1-2 21, Harris 8-15 4-4 26, Dudley 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 7-11 0-0 14, Dinwiddie 4-14 9-12 19, LeVert 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 37-92 21-28 111.

L.A. LAKERS (106)

James 8-25 8-12 25, Kuzma 5-19 5-5 18, McGee 15-20 3-7 33, Rondo 2-6 0-0 5, Bullock 2-9 0-0 5, J.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Wagner 0-0 0-0 0, Chandler 1-1 1-2 3, Caruso 3-10 2-2 10, Bonga 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 1-6 4-4 7. Totals 37-96 23-32 106.

Brooklyn 20 24 34 33—111
L.A. Lakers 23 20 30 33—106

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 16-42 (Harris 6-8, Russell 4-11, Carroll 3-9, Dinwiddie 2-7, Kurucs 1-3, Dudley 0-1, LeVert 0-3), L.A. Lakers 9-36 (Kuzma 3-11, Caruso 2-4, Rondo 1-2, Bullock 1-6, Caldwell-Pope 1-6, James 1-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 47 (Davis 15), L.A. Lakers 59 (McGee 20). Assists_Brooklyn 21 (Russell 13), L.A. Lakers 21 (James 14). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 25, L.A. Lakers 26. Technicals_Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second). A_18,997 (18,997).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine receives new pin during promotion ceremony

Today in History

1917: President Wilson asks for declaration of war

Get our daily newsletter.