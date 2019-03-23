Nets-Lakers, Box

BROOKLYN (111)

Carroll 5-13 2-2 15, Kurucs 1-5 0-0 3, Allen 4-7 5-8 13, Russell 8-20 1-2 21, Harris 8-15 4-4 26, Dudley 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 7-11 0-0 14, Dinwiddie 4-14 9-12 19, LeVert 0-6 0-0 0. Totals 37-92 21-28 111.

L.A. LAKERS (106)

James 8-25 8-12 25, Kuzma 5-19 5-5 18, McGee 15-20 3-7 33, Rondo 2-6 0-0 5, Bullock 2-9 0-0 5, J.Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Wagner 0-0 0-0 0, Chandler 1-1 1-2 3, Caruso 3-10 2-2 10, Bonga 0-0 0-0 0, Caldwell-Pope 1-6 4-4 7. Totals 37-96 23-32 106.

Brooklyn 20 24 34 33—111 L.A. Lakers 23 20 30 33—106

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 16-42 (Harris 6-8, Russell 4-11, Carroll 3-9, Dinwiddie 2-7, Kurucs 1-3, Dudley 0-1, LeVert 0-3), L.A. Lakers 9-36 (Kuzma 3-11, Caruso 2-4, Rondo 1-2, Bullock 1-6, Caldwell-Pope 1-6, James 1-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 47 (Davis 15), L.A. Lakers 59 (McGee 20). Assists_Brooklyn 21 (Russell 13), L.A. Lakers 21 (James 14). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 25, L.A. Lakers 26. Technicals_Brooklyn coach Nets (Defensive three second). A_18,997 (18,997).

