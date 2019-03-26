Nets-Trail Blazers, Box

BROOKLYN (144)

Carroll 5-8 4-5 18, Kurucs 2-7 0-0 5, Allen 3-8 4-8 10, Russell 16-34 4-8 39, Harris 4-13 4-6 13, Dudley 6-8 1-1 15, Davis 2-2 2-3 6, Dinwiddie 6-15 7-7 22, LeVert 5-8 5-6 16. Totals 49-103 31-44 144.

PORTLAND (148)

Harkless 5-13 1-2 13, Aminu 2-8 2-2 6, Nurkic 13-24 6-8 32, Lillard 10-30 7-8 31, Layman 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 4-7 2-4 12, Kanter 4-8 2-2 12, Curry 6-13 5-6 20, Turner 1-1 0-0 2, Hood 8-16 1-2 18, Simons 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 53-121 28-36 148.

Brooklyn 27 35 28 30 12 12—144 Portland 31 31 33 25 12 16—148

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 15-42 (Carroll 4-7, Dinwiddie 3-7, Russell 3-14, Dudley 2-3, LeVert 1-2, Kurucs 1-3, Harris 1-6), Portland 14-45 (Lillard 4-16, Curry 3-7, Kanter 2-3, Collins 2-4, Harkless 2-5, Hood 1-5, Layman 0-1, Aminu 0-4). Fouled Out_Davis, Allen, Dinwiddie. Rebounds_Brooklyn 59 (Davis 14), Portland 55 (Nurkic 16). Assists_Brooklyn 25 (Russell 8), Portland 35 (Lillard 12). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 31, Portland 30. Technicals_Aminu. A_20,188 (19,393).

