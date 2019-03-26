Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nets-Trail Blazers, Box

March 26, 2019 1:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       
BROOKLYN (144)

Carroll 5-8 4-5 18, Kurucs 2-7 0-0 5, Allen 3-8 4-8 10, Russell 16-34 4-8 39, Harris 4-13 4-6 13, Dudley 6-8 1-1 15, Davis 2-2 2-3 6, Dinwiddie 6-15 7-7 22, LeVert 5-8 5-6 16. Totals 49-103 31-44 144.

PORTLAND (148)

Harkless 5-13 1-2 13, Aminu 2-8 2-2 6, Nurkic 13-24 6-8 32, Lillard 10-30 7-8 31, Layman 0-1 0-0 0, Collins 4-7 2-4 12, Kanter 4-8 2-2 12, Curry 6-13 5-6 20, Turner 1-1 0-0 2, Hood 8-16 1-2 18, Simons 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 53-121 28-36 148.

Brooklyn 27 35 28 30 12 12—144
Portland 31 31 33 25 12 16—148

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 15-42 (Carroll 4-7, Dinwiddie 3-7, Russell 3-14, Dudley 2-3, LeVert 1-2, Kurucs 1-3, Harris 1-6), Portland 14-45 (Lillard 4-16, Curry 3-7, Kanter 2-3, Collins 2-4, Harkless 2-5, Hood 1-5, Layman 0-1, Aminu 0-4). Fouled Out_Davis, Allen, Dinwiddie. Rebounds_Brooklyn 59 (Davis 14), Portland 55 (Nurkic 16). Assists_Brooklyn 25 (Russell 8), Portland 35 (Lillard 12). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 31, Portland 30. Technicals_Aminu. A_20,188 (19,393).

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.