New Mexico State beats California Baptist 75-63

March 10, 2019
 
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Trevelin Queen scored 19 points off the bench on three 3-pointers and New Mexico State beat California Baptist 75-63 on Saturday night.

C.J. Bobbitt added 14 points and Eli Chuha had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (27-4, 15-1 Western Athletic Conference) who lead in the conference standings and will face Chicago State in the WAC Tourney on March 14.

The Aggies took a 48-22 lead into the break. A Queen 3-pointer late in the second half made it 67-44 with 7:17 to go.

De’jon Davis led the Lancers (16-14, 7-9) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Milan Acquaah added 15 points and a team-high 13 rebounds. Jordan Heading had 14 points and five rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

