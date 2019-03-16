Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Newcastle earns 2-2 draw at Bournemouth with late equalizer

March 16, 2019 1:55 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie scored a stoppage-time equalizer against his former club on Saturday to secure a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Scotland international, who left Bournemouth in 2016, lashed the ball home on the half-volley four minutes into added time.

Joshua King’s second-half double looked to have earned the Cherries a comeback victory after Salomon Rondon had put the visitors ahead with a first-half free kick.

The draw edges both clubs closer to survival, with Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth 12 points above the bottom three and Newcastle six points off the drop zone.

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Rondon provided the opener in first-half injury time when record signing Miguel Almiron was fouled outside the area and he curled a free kick into the top corner from 25 yards (meters).

King leveled from the penalty spot three minutes after the restart when Federico Fernandez fouled Nathan Ake at a corner. King then thought he had scored the winner nine minutes from time when substitute Dominic Solanke worked space inside the area before laying the ball off for the Norway international to sweep a first-time effort into the corner for his sixth goal in five home games.

But Newcastle rescued a point when Ritchie emphatically connected with DeAndre Yedlin’s right-wing cross.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Senate GOP resolution revives familiar debate over federal retirement, spending cuts

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 RSA Federal Summit
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines help clear beach of trash, debris

Today in History

1958: US Army launches Explorer 3 satellite

Get our daily newsletter.