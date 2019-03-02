Listen Live Sports

Newcomer Wong, veteran Moldauer win American Cup titles

March 2, 2019 3:23 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Leanne Wong made a splash in her senior debut, edging Grace McCallum to capture the American Cup on Saturday.

Wong, 15, posted an all-around score of 56.765, just .3 ahead of McCallum. Canada’s Elsabeth Black and Japan’s Mai Murakami tied for third at 55.732.

The junior national champion in 2018, Wong hardly looked phased in her first major international gymnastics meet at the senior level.

She posted the top scores on vault and balance beam to take the lead into the final rotation. Her floor exercise was precise and elegant, giving her a major boost as she tries to get into the mix to make the U.S. world championship team later this year.

Yul Moldauer edged five-time national champion Sam Mikulak by .001 to win his third straight American Cup title. Moldauer finished with a score of 85.932 while Mikulak, who made a major mistake on high bar in the final rotation, finished at 85.931. Yue Ma of China was third. Kenzo Shirai of Japan, a two-time Olympic medalist, withdrew after aggravating an ankle injury in the lead-up to the competition.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

