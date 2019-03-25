Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Newest Yankees OF buys razor to get through hairy situation

March 25, 2019 8:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Tauchman (TOCK-min) needed to face facts: Getting traded to the New York Yankees meant the outfielder had to get rid of the beard he’s worn for years.

It was a hairy situation, because he was on the road and had a trimmer but no razor.

So Tauchman said he went out in search of a pharmacy and bought the right tool the night before the Yankees’ scheduled exhibition finale Monday at the Washington Nationals. That allowed him to abide by the team policy that bars Yankees players from wearing facial hair other than mustaches, except for religious reasons.

The 28-year-old Tauchman made it by a whisker, arriving clean shaven at the visiting clubhouse at Nationals Park.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

His beard was gone, but he did carry one remnant from his 52-game career with Colorado since his major league debut in 2017, a purple-and-black Rockies bag.

The Yankees got him in exchange for left-hander Phillip Diehl.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.