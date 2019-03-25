Neymar already looking to extend his contract with PSG

SAO PAULO (AP) — Neymar’s father says the Brazil striker is already looking to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar da Silva Santos says in an interview published on Monday there is “a very big” likelihood his son will stay at the French club after his current contract ends. Neymar is in the second year of a five-year deal.

Neymar’s father, who is also his agent, says “we are already going for an extension with PSG.”

“He is always among the (transfer) targets,” Santos told news website UOL. “But that doesn’t mean he is going to one club or to another.

“His name is part of speculations since age 17, when he had his professional debut. Neymar has two transfers in his life, but it has been 10 years of speculations. The likelihood that he doesn’t leave (PSG) is very big.”

Neymar moved from Barcelona to PSG for 222 million euros (about $250 million) in 2017. The 27-year-old Brazilian is recovering from a foot injury and is expected to return in April.

The father-agent said he wants Neymar to play for another 10 years “so it ends like we are today: Happy.”

