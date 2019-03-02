NFL Calendar

Listen Live Sports

March 2, 2019
 
Feb. 26-March 4 — NFL combine, Indianapolis.

March 5 — Deadline for teams to designate franchise or transition players.

March 13 — League year and free agency begin.

March 24-27 — Annual owners meeting, Phoenix.

April 1 — Teams with new head coach can begin offseason workouts.

April 15 — Teams with returning head coaches can begin offseason workouts.

April 25-27 — NFL draft, Nashville, Tenn.

May 3-6 or May 10-13 — Teams may hold rookie minicamps.

May 20-22 — Spring League Meeting, Key Biscayne, Fla.

Aug. 1 — Hall of Fame game, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 3 — Hall of Fame inductions, Canton, Ohio.

Aug. 8-10 — First preseason weekend.

Aug. 31 — Cutdown to 53-player roster.

Sept. 5 — Regular season begins.

