The Associated Press
 
NFL MVP Mahomes to be part of ABC’s draft coverage

March 25, 2019
 
Kansas City quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes will be a part of ABC’s coverage of the first round of the NFL draft on April 25.

ABC and ESPN made the announcement Monday.

Mahomes, who was the 10th overall pick by the Chiefs in 2017, will join “Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts on set before the first pick.

ABC will broadcast all three days of the draft for the first time, including the first two nights in prime time. In addition to Roberts and Mahomes, ABC’s broadcast will feature co-host Rece Davis and the crew from “College GameDay.”

Mahomes led the Chiefs to the AFC championship game in his first season as a starter. He led the league with 50 touchdown passes and was second in passing yards with 5,097.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

