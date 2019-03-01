NHL in-season coaching changes in salary-cap era

The in-season NHL coaching changes since beginning of salary cap era in 2005:
2005-06
New York Islanders replaced Steve Stirling with Brad Shaw, missed playoffs
New Jersey Devils replaced resigning Larry Robinson with Lou Lamoriello, made playoffs
Pittsburgh Penguins replaced Ed Olczyk with Michel Therrien, missed playoffs
Los Angeles Kings replaced John Torchetti with Andy Murray, missed playoffs
Montreal Canadiens replaced Claude Julien with Bob Gainey, made playoffs
2006-07
Chicago Blackhawks replaced Trent Yawney with Denis Savard, missed playoffs
St. Louis Blues replaced Mike Kitchen with Andy Murray, missed playoffs
Philadelphia Flyers replaced Ken Hitchcock with John Stevens, missed playoffs
Columbus Blue Jackets replaced Gerard Gallant with Ken Hitchcock, missed playoffs
New Jersey Devils replaced Claude Julien with Lou Lamoriello, made playoffs
2007-08
Washington Capitals replaced Glen Hanlon with Bruce Boudreau, made playoffs
Atlanta Thrashers replaced Bob Hartley with Don Waddell, missed playoffs
Ottawa Senators replaced John Paddock with Bryan Murray, made playoffs
2008-09
Chicago Blackhawks replaced Denis Savard with Joel Quenneville, made playoffs
Carolina Hurricanes replaced Peter Laviolette with Paul Maurice, made playoffs
Montreal Canadiens replaced Guy Carbonneau with Bob Gainey, made playoffs
Ottawa Senators replaced Craig Hartsburg with Cory Clouston, missed playoffs
Tampa Bay Lightning replaced Barry Melrose with Rick Tocchet, missed playoffs
New York Rangers replaced Tom Renney with John Tortorella, made playoffs
Pittsburgh Penguins replaced Michel Therrien with Dan Bylsma, won Stanley Cup
2009-10
Columbus Blue Jackets replaced Ken Hitchcock with Claude Noel, missed playoffs
St. Louis Blues replaced Andy Murray with Davis Payne, missed playoffs
Philadelphia Flyers replaced John Stevens with Peter Laviolette, made playoffs
2010-11
New York Islanders replaced Scott Gordon with Jack Capuano, missed playoffs
New Jersey Devils replaced John MacLean with Jacques Lemaire, missed playoffs
2011-12
St. Louis Blues replaced Davis Payne with Ken Hitchcock, made playoffs
Washington Capitals replaced Bruce Boudreau with Dale Hunter, made playoffs
Anaheim Ducks replaced Randy Carlyle with Bruce Boudreau, missed playoffs
Carolina Hurricanes replaced Paul Maurice with Kirk Muller, missed playoffs
Columbus Blue Jackets replaced Scott Arniel with Todd Richards, missed playoffs
Montreal Canadiens replaced Jacques Martin with Randy Cunneyworth, missed playoffs
Los Angeles Kings replaced Andy Murray with Darryl Sutter, won Stanley Cup
Toronto Maple Leafs replaced Ron Wilson with Randy Carlyle, missed playoffs
2013
Buffalo Sabres replaced Lindy Ruff with Ron Rolston, missed playoffs
Tampa Bay Lightning replaced Guy Boucher with Jon Cooper, missed playoffs
2013-14
Philadelphia Flyers replaced Peter Laviolette with Craig Berube, made playoffs
Winnipeg Jets replaced Claude Noel with Paul Maurice, missed playoffs
Buffalo Sabres replaced Ron Rolston with Ted Nolan, missed playoffs
Florida Panthers replaced Kevin Dineen with Peter Horachek, missed playoffs
2014-15
Edmonton Oilers replaced Dallas Eakins with Todd Nelson, missed playoffs
Ottawa Senators replaced Paul McLean with Dave Cameron, made playoffs
New Jersey Devils replaced Peter DeBoer with Lou Lamoriello/Scott Stevens/Adam Oates, miss playoffs
Toronto Maple Leafs replaced Randy Carlyle with Peter Horachek, missed playoffs
2015-16
Columbus Blue Jackets replaced Todd Richardson with John Tortorella, missed playoffs
Pittsburgh Penguins replaced Mike Johnston with Mike Sullivan, won Stanley Cup
Minnesota Wild replaced Mike Yeo with John Torchetti, made playoffs
2016-17
Florida Panthers replaced Gerard Gallant with Tom Rowe, missed playoffs
Boston Bruins replaced Claude Julien with Bruce Cassidy, made playoffs
Montreal Canadiens replaced Michel Therrien with Claude Julien, made playoffs
St. Louis Blues replaced Ken Hitchcock with Mike Yeo, made playoffs
New York Islanders replaced Jack Capuano with Doug Weight, missed playoffs
2018-19
Los Angeles Kings replaced John Stevens with Willie Desjardins
Chicago Blackhawks replaced Joel Quenneville with Jeremy Colliton
St. Louis Blues replaced Mike Yeo with Craig Berube
Edmonton Oilers replaced Todd McLellan with Ken Hitchcock
Philadelphia Flyers replaced Dave Hakstol with Scott Gordon
Anaheim Ducks replaced Randy Carlyle with Bob Murray
Ottawa Senators replaced Guy Boucher with Marc Crawford
