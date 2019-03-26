Nielsen’s top programs for March 18-24

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 18-24. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 10.25 million.

2. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 9.88 million.

3. “NCIS,” CBS, 8.46 million.

4. “This is Us,” NBC, 7.65 million.

5. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 7.53 million.

6. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 7.16 million.

7. “American Idol” (Sunday), ABC, 7.08 million.

8. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.06 million.

9. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 7 million.

10. NCAA Men’s Basketball Tourney: Minnesota vs. Michigan St., CBS, 6.49 million.

11. “Bull,” CBS, 6.42 million.

12. NCAA Men’s Basketball Tourney: N. Dakota St. vs. Duke,” CBS, 6.22 million.

13. “FBI,” CBS, 6.17 million.

14. “American Idol” (Monday), ABC, 6.11 million.

15. “The Voice” (Wednesday), NBC, 6.109 million.

16. “911,” Fox, 5.97 million.

17. “Ellen’s Game of Games,” NBC, 5.69 million.

18. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 5.61 million.

19. “Station 19,” ABC, 5.55 million.

20. “The Resident,” Fox, 5.15 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

