NJIT and Lipscomb meet in Atlantic Sun semis

No. 5 seed NJIT (21-11, 9-8) vs. No. 1 seed Lipscomb (24-6, 15-2)

Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney Semifinals, Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb is ready to face NJIT with a spot in the Atlantic Sun championship game up for grabs. In the regular season, Lipscomb won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played on Feb. 25, when NJIT made only seven 3-pointers on 17 attempts while the Bisons went 16 for 30 from deep on their way to the 81-77 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Lipscomb’s Garrison Mathews, Rob Marberry and Eli Pepper have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Bisons points over the last five games.

Advertisement

CLUTCH COOKS: Zach Cooks has connected on 35.3 percent of the 187 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bisons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Highlanders. Lipscomb has an assist on 58 of 85 field goals (68.2 percent) over its past three outings while NJIT has assists on 25 of 69 field goals (36.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb is ranked ninth overall by scoring 84.1 points per game this year. NJIT has only averaged 70.5 points per game, which ranks 221st.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.