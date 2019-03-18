Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
NJIT beats Quinnipiac 92-81 in opening game of CIT

March 18, 2019 11:20 pm
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Cooks scored a career-high 34 points and NJIT beat Quinnipiac 92-81 on Monday night in the opening game of the CIT.

Cooks was 12 of 20 from the field with four 3-pointers. The teams combined for 22 makes from beyond the arc.

Shyquan Gibbs and Diandre Wilson each added 15 points for NJIT (22-12), which set a program record for wins.

Cameron Young, the MAAC player of the year, had 29 points and eight rebounds for Quinnipiac (16-15). He finished his Quinnipiac career with 1,350 points in 70 games — setting a program record by averaging 19.3 points per game.

The Bobcats finished with a winning record for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

