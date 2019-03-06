No. 10 LSU escapes with 79-78 victory at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tremont Waters dribbled the length of the court for the tying basket with 3 seconds remaining in regulation and then hit a 3-pointer early in overtime, helping No. 10 LSU escape with a 79-78 victory at Florida on Wednesday night.

The Gators had a chance to win it with 7.8 second left in overtime, but Jalen Hudson slipped and then KeVaughn Allen failed to get off a driving shot before the final buzzer.

The Tigers (25-5, 15-2 Southeastern Conference) nearly gave the game away in the final minute of regulation. Waters coughed up a turnover that led to a dunk at the other end and Skylar Mays missed the front end of a one-and-one.

Hudson, who scored 16 straight points in the second half in his final home game on “Senior Night,” looked as if he delivered the winner. His 3-pointer from the elbow rattled around the rim and fell through with 6.2 seconds left, putting the Gators (17-13, 9-8) up 72-70. But that was enough time for Waters to go coast to coast while splitting Florida’s half-hearted defense.

Waters finished with 19 points, six assists and six turnovers, and Javonte Smart added 15 points. The Tigers have won eight of nine and avenged their only loss in the last month.

Hudson led the Gators with a season-high 33 points on 11-of-20 shooting.

SETON HALL 73, NO. 16 MARQUETTE 64

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Myles Powell scored 34 points and Seton Hall closed with an 18-0 run to revive its NCAA Tournament hopes.

Powell had 10 straight points in the run, tying it at 64 with 2:55 to play and hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:28 left. Seton Hall (17-12, 8-9 Big East) snapped a three-game losing streak and handed Marquette (23-7, 12-5) its third straight loss.

Michael Nzei hit four free throws in the final minute and Jared Rhoden added two.

Sam Hauser led Marquette with 25 points. Conference scoring leader Markus Howard was limited to six on 2-of-11 shooting.

Seton Hall trailed 59-46 after Hauser hit a shot midway through the half, but the Pirates outscored the Golden Eagles 27-5 the rest of the way, holding Marquette without a point for the final 4:40.

