No. 10 Marquette looks to extend streak vs Creighton

Creighton (15-13, 6-9) vs. No. 10 Marquette (23-5, 12-3)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Marquette looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Creighton. In its last six wins against the Bluejays, Marquette has won by an average of 5 points. Creighton’s last win in the series came on Feb. 13, 2016, a 65-62 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Marquette’s Markus Howard has averaged 25.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and four assists while Sam Hauser has put up 15.1 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Bluejays, Ty-Shon Alexander has averaged 16.4 points while Martin Krampelj has put up 13.1 points and 6.8 rebounds.

ACCURATE ALEXANDER: Alexander has connected on 39.2 percent of the 217 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 15 of 41 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Creighton is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 70 points and 15-5 when scoring at least 70.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bluejays have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Marquette has 38 assists on 79 field goals (48.1 percent) over its previous three matchups while Creighton has assists on 44 of 82 field goals (53.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Marquette defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 40.2 percent, the 23rd-lowest mark in Division I. Creighton has allowed opponents to shoot 45.8 percent through 28 games (ranking the Bluejays 291st).

