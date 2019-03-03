Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 13 Marquette women win outright Big East title

March 3, 2019 3:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Selena Lott scored 19 points, Isabelle Spingola had 17 and No. 13 Marquette beat Providence 80-57 to win the outright Big East regular-season championship on the final day of league play Sunday.

Spingola made 5 of 6 3-point attempts for the Golden Eagles (24-6, 15-3), who bounced back from a loss to Creighton. Allazia Blockton added 13 points and Natisha Hiedeman 12 with six assists for Marquette, which shot 52 percent.

Chanell Williams scored 12 points and Maddie Jolin 11 for the Friars (16-14, 8-10). Jovana Nogic, the team’s leading scorer at 13.8 points per game, had 10 but made only 3 of 19 attempts, including 1 of 9 from the arc.

Marquette saw a 17-point second-quarter lead reduced to two early in the third quarter but held onto the lead, going up by eight entering the final period. The Eagles finished the game on a 14-0 run with Hiedeman scoring seven points.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|11 EAGLE, The Next Generation
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.