No. 13 Marquette women win outright Big East title

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Selena Lott scored 19 points, Isabelle Spingola had 17 and No. 13 Marquette beat Providence 80-57 to win the outright Big East regular-season championship on the final day of league play Sunday.

Spingola made 5 of 6 3-point attempts for the Golden Eagles (24-6, 15-3), who bounced back from a loss to Creighton. Allazia Blockton added 13 points and Natisha Hiedeman 12 with six assists for Marquette, which shot 52 percent.

Chanell Williams scored 12 points and Maddie Jolin 11 for the Friars (16-14, 8-10). Jovana Nogic, the team’s leading scorer at 13.8 points per game, had 10 but made only 3 of 19 attempts, including 1 of 9 from the arc.

Marquette saw a 17-point second-quarter lead reduced to two early in the third quarter but held onto the lead, going up by eight entering the final period. The Eagles finished the game on a 14-0 run with Hiedeman scoring seven points.

