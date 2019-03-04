No. 17 Nevada looks to extend streak vs Air Force

No. 17 Nevada (26-3, 13-3) vs. Air Force (13-15, 8-8)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Nevada looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Air Force. Nevada has won by an average of 16 points in its last six wins over the Falcons. Air Force’s last win in the series came on Feb. 25, 2015, a 75-70 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Wolf Pack are led by their senior duo of Jordan Caroline and Caleb Martin. Caroline is averaging 18 points and 9.6 rebounds while Caleb Martin is putting up 19.6 points and five rebounds per game. The Falcons have been led by juniors Lavelle Scottie and Ryan Swan, who are averaging 15.9 and 12.8 per game, respectively.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Scottie has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Air Force field goals over the last five games. The junior forward has accounted for 49 field goals and seven assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Air Force is 0-8 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 13-7 when it scores at least 62.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wolf Pack have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Falcons. Air Force has an assist on 46 of 83 field goals (55.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Nevada has assists on 43 of 77 field goals (55.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Nevada offense has scored 81.3 points per game, the 26th-highest figure in Division I. Air Force has only averaged 68.3 points per game, which ranks 261st nationally.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

