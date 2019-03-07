Listen Live Sports

No. 18 Syracuse women beat Virginia 67-57 in ACC Tournament

March 7, 2019 6:02 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Digna Strautmane scored 14 points and No. 18 Syracuse beat Virginia 67-57 on Thursday in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Tiana Mangakahia had 13 points, Kiara Lewis 12 and Miranda Drummond 11 for the Orange (23-7). They will face No. 16 Miami in the quarterfinals Friday.

Jocelyn Willoughby scored 17 of her 19 points in the second half for Virginia (12-19).

NO. 20 ARIZONA STATE 66, COLORADO 49

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Courtney Ekmark scored 18 points and Arizona State beat Colorado in the opening round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Ekmark hit six 3-pointers for the Sun Devils (20-9). They will play UCLA on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Alexis Robinson scored 19 points for Colorado (12-18).

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

