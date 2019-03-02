Listen Live Sports

No. 20 Iowa State women cruise past No. 18 Texas 82-73

March 2, 2019 10:09 pm
 
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bridget Carleton and Ashley Joens each scored 12 points in the first half as No. 20 Iowa State jumped out early and beat No. 18 Texas 82-73 on Saturday night.

The Cyclones started on an 18-4 run and had a double-digit lead until late in the fourth quarter. Carleton finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and surpassed 2,000 career points in the first quarter. Joens had 22 points. The pair combined for eight of Iowa State’s 12 3-pointers.

Iowa State (22-7, 12-5 Big 12) has won four of its last five games and has 12 conference wins for the first time since the 2012-13 season. Texas (21-8, 11-6) has lost three of four including a 64-35 defeat to top-ranked Baylor on Monday.

Sug Sutton had 16 of her 21 points in the second half to lead the Longhorns, who pulled within single digits in the last two minutes.

Texas entered having won seven of the last eight meetings between the teams and was 10-5 at home against the Cyclones.

