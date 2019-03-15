No. 21 Drake women rout Valparaiso in MVC quarterfinals

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Becca Hittner scored 18 points and No. 21 Drake used an 18-0 first-quarter run to roll to an 86-58 victory over Valparaiso in the Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinals.

Maddy Dean added 16 points, Sara Rhine 14 and Monica Burich 10 to help Drake (26-5) win its 11th straight game. The two-time defending tournament winner will face Illinois State in the semifinals.

Addison Stoller and Graces Hales each had 15 points for Valparaiso (8-24).

NO. 24 RICE 64, WESTERN KENTUCKY 57

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Erica Ogwumike scored 19 of her 22 points in the second half and Rice rallied to its 20th straight victory, beating Western Kentucky in the Conference semifinals.

Oguwmike scored 15 points in the fourth quarter to help the Owls (27-3) reach their first title game since 2007. They will play Middle Tennessee. Alexis Brewer had 17 points for the Lady Toppers (18-14)

