Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

No. 23 Drake women top Missouri State 70-61 for MVC lead

March 3, 2019 5:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Sara Rhine scored 19 points, Sammie Bachrodt 17 and Becca Hittner 15 with 12 rebounds to lead No. 23 Drake to a 70-61 win over Missouri State on Sunday and give the Bulldogs sole possession of first place in the Missouri Valley Conference.

The teams came in tied for the league lead with the Bears (18-9, 14-2) holding an 85-79 win over Drake on Feb. 1. Both teams have two regular-season games remaining.

The Bulldogs (23-5, 15-1) led wire-to-wire in Sunday’s rematch, going up by 11 after one quarter and 18 at halftime. The lead reached a high of 21 with 9:03 left in the third period.

The Bears rallied to get within four with 30 seconds remaining but Drake scored the final five points at the line to ensure its seventh straight win.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Brice Calip scored 17 points and Danielle Gitzen 13 for Missouri State, which had a four-game win streak snapped after going just 1 of 17 from the arc.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers honor WWII vets in 26 mile challenge

Today in History

1779: Congress first establishes Army Corps of Engineers

Get our daily newsletter.