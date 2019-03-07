Listen Live Sports

No. 24 Rice women complete undefeated Conference USA season

March 7, 2019 11:37 pm
 
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Erica Ogwumike and Nancy Mulkey had 18 points each and No. 24 Rice beat UTSA 72-46 to complete an undefeated Conference USA season on Thursday night.

Lauren Grigsby added 11 points with three 3-pointers for the Owls (25-3, 16-0), who won their 18th consecutive game.

Rice never trailed and scored 11 straight points to pull away to a 27-12 lead early in the second quarter. The Owls led by double digits the rest of the way and stretched to their largest lead at 72-43.

Kourtney Kekec and Tija Hawkins had 10 points each for the Roadrunners (7-21, 2-14), who lost their third straight.

