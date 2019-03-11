Listen Live Sports

No. 6 Michigan St expects Ward to play in Big Ten Tournament

March 11, 2019 1:17 pm
 
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No. 6 Michigan State expects forward Nick Ward to play in the Big Ten Tournament.

Coach Tom Izzo says he isn’t sure how much the 6-foot-9 junior will be able to play nearly a month after having surgery on his left hand. The top-seeded Spartans will face the winner of the Ohio State-Indiana game Friday in the conference quarterfinals.

Ward is Michigan State’s second-leading scorer at 15.1 points a game and third-leading rebounder at 6.7 per game.

The Spartans (25-6, 16-4 Big Ten) won a second straight conference championship with Ward out for the last five games and third-leading scorer Joshua Langford missing the last 18 games with an injured left foot that needed season-ending surgery.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/LarryLage

