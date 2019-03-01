No. 1 Gonzaga wins 19th straight with victory over Pacific

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Clarke had 21 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks, and No. 1 Gonzaga extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 19 games, thumping Pacific 86-66 on Thursday night.

Rui Hachimura added 27 points and Zach Norvell Jr. scored 12 for the Bulldogs (28-2, 15-0 West Coast Conference).

Back atop the rankings for the first time since December, the Zags had little trouble against the Tigers and inched closer to a fifth unbeaten conference record in 20 seasons under coach Mark Few. The Bulldogs close out the WCC schedule Saturday at Saint Mary’s.

Roberto Gallinat scored 23 points for Pacific (13-17, 3-12).

No. 9 MICHIGAN 82, NEBRASKA 53

Jon Teske scored a career-high 22 points, and Michigan easily rebounded from its loss to Michigan State with a convincing victory over Nebraska.

The Wolverines (25-4, 14-4 Big Ten) were without Charles Matthews, out with a right ankle injury, but they raced out to a 22-point halftime lead behind Teske and Iggy Brazdeikis. It was the last home game for Michigan, which finishes the regular season with trips to Maryland and Michigan State.

The Wolverines lost only once at home in 2018-19 — 77-70 to Michigan State on Sunday.

Brazdeikis finished with 20 points.

Nana Akenten scored 11 points for Nebraska (15-14, 5-13) but took a hard fall in the second half near the basket.

NO. 24 WOFFORD 80, CHATTANOOGA 54

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Fletcher Magee scored 18 points and Wofford made a successful debut as an AP Top 25 team by trouncing Chattanooga for its 16th consecutive victory.

Wofford, a private liberal arts college in Spartanburg, South Carolina, with fewer than 1,600 students, moved into the Top 25 for the first time in school history Monday. The Terriers (25-4, 17-0 Southern Conference) haven’t lost since falling 98-87 at Mississippi State on Dec. 19.

Donovann Toatley scored 16 and David Jean-Baptiste and Ramon Vila each had 10 for Chattanooga (12-18, 7-10).

CALIFORNIA 76, No. 25 WASHINGTON 73

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Darius McNeill scored 19 points and Connor Vanover added 18 to help California snap a 23-game losing streak in Pac-12 play by beating Washington.

The Golden Bears (6-22, 1-15) had lost 16 straight games overall and hadn’t won a conference game since beating Oregon State on Feb. 3, 2018, including a loss in the Pac-12 Tournament last March.

This was by far the biggest win in coach Wyking Jones’ two years at Cal and could quiet calls for him to lose his job at least for a bit.

The Huskies (22-6, 13-2) had won 15 of 16 games coming into this matchup and still ended up earning the outright regular season conference title when both Oregon State and Arizona State lost.

David Crisp scored 32 points to lead Washington, but missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer to set off a rare celebration at Haas Pavilion.

