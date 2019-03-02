Listen Live Sports

Norfolk State beats Coppin State 72-38 to claim MEAC title

March 2, 2019 10:27 pm
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Nic Thomas had 16 points as Norfolk State scorched Coppin State 72-38 on Saturday night to claim the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference regular-regular season title.

It was the second MEAC regular-season title for the Spartans (18-11, 13-1). Norfolk State held the Eagles to 22 percent shooting for the game, forcing 19 turnovers.

The Spartans blitzed to a 27-12 halftime advantage and won the second half 45-26.

Steven Whitley added 11 points while dishing out seven assists. Mastadi Pitt added 10 points and Derrik Jamerson had nine points and eight rebounds.

Dejuan Clayton led Coppin State (6-24,6-9) with nine points and Chad Andrews-Fulton posted seven points with 11 rebounds.

