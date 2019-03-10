Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Northeastern beats UNC-Wilmington 80-59 in CAA tourney

March 10, 2019 9:25 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Roland had 21 points as Northeastern easily beat UNC Wilmington 80-59 in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament quarterfinals on Sunday night.

Bolden Brace had 17 points and eight rebounds for Northeastern (21-10). Vasa Pusica added 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Devontae Cacok had 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Seahawks (10-23). Jeantal Cylla added 12 points. Ty Taylor had three blocks.

___

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|19 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|20 Washington Technology Power Breakfast:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers, sailors together offload cargo along southern border

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends in troops to protect civil rights march

Get our daily newsletter.