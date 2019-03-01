Northeastern looks to sweep Drexel

Northeastern (19-10, 13-4) vs. Drexel (13-17, 7-10)

John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern goes for the season sweep over Drexel after winning the previous matchup in Boston. The teams last met on Dec. 28, when the Huskies shot 56.1 percent from the field while holding Drexel’s shooters to just 50 percent on their way to a 10-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Northeastern has relied heavily on its seniors. Vasa Pusica, Jordan Roland, Donnell Gresham Jr. and Anthony Green have combined to account for 62 percent of all Huskies points this season, though their output has dropped to 29 percent over the team’s last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Camren Wynter has had his hand in 49 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has 17 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Drexel is 0-5 this year when it scores 66 points or fewer and 13-12 when it scores at least 67.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Huskies have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Dragons. Drexel has an assist on 38 of 76 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three outings while Northeastern has assists on 49 of 81 field goals (60.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern as a collective unit has made 9.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among CAA teams. The Huskies have averaged 11.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

