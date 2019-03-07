Northern Iowa, S. Illinois meet in MVC quarters

No. 6 seed Northern Iowa (14-17, 9-9) vs. No. 3 seed Southern Illinois (17-14, 10-8)

Missouri Valley Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Enterprise Center, St. Louis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the MVC semifinals is on the line as Northern Iowa and Southern Illinois match up. In the regular season, Southern Illinois won both of the head-to-head matchups. The teams last played each other on Jan. 23, when the Salukis shot 50 percent from the field while limiting Northern Iowa to just 43.6 percent on the way to an eight-point victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Southern Illinois’ Armon Fletcher has averaged 16.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while Kavion Pippen has put up 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds. For the Panthers, AJ Green has averaged 15.2 points while Wyatt Lohaus has put up 9.6 points.

ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 34.6 percent of the 191 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Salukis are 9-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 8-14 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Panthers are 11-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.8 percent or worse, and 3-17 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Salukis. Southern Illinois has 33 assists on 87 field goals (37.9 percent) across its previous three games while Northern Iowa has assists on 29 of 61 field goals (47.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois is rated first among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 28.9 percent. The Salukis have averaged 9.1 offensive boards per game.

