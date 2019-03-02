Northwestern looks to end streak vs Illinois

Northwestern (12-16, 3-14) vs. Illinois (10-18, 6-11)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois looks to extend Northwestern’s conference losing streak to 10 games. Northwestern’s last Big Ten win came against the Indiana Hoosiers 73-66 on Jan. 22. Illinois lost 73-56 at Purdue on Wednesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Northwestern has relied heavily on its seniors. Vic Law, Dererk Pardon, Ryan Taylor and A.J. Turner have combined to account for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 94 percent of all Wildcats points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Law has directly created 52 percent of all Northwestern field goals over the last three games. Law has 16 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Northwestern is 0-11 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 12-5 when scoring at least 60.

STREAK STATS: Northwestern has lost its last five road games, scoring 55.2 points, while allowing 66.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Northwestern defense has held opponents to just 64.5 points per game, the 28th-lowest in Division I. Illinois has allowed an average of 74.7 points through 28 games (ranked 234th, nationally).

