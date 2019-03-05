Northwestern looks to end streak vs Ohio State

Ohio State (18-11, 8-10) vs. Northwestern (12-17, 3-15)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State looks to extend Northwestern’s conference losing streak to 11 games. Northwestern’s last Big Ten win came against the Indiana Hoosiers 73-66 on Jan. 22. Ohio State fell 86-51 at Purdue on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Northwestern has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Vic Law, Dererk Pardon, Ryan Taylor and A.J. Turner have collectively accounted for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Law has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Northwestern field goals over the last three games. Law has 16 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Northwestern is 0-11 when its offense scores 60 points or fewer. Ohio State is a perfect 10-0 when it holds opponents to 61 or fewer points.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Wildcats are 7-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 5-17 when they fall shy of that mark. The Buckeyes are 10-0 when they hold opponents to 61 points or fewer and 8-11 whenever opponents exceed 61 points.

TIGHTENING UP: Ohio State’s offense has turned the ball over 12.7 times per game this year, but is averaging nine turnovers over its last three games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

