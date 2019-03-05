Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Norwegian maintains Iditarod lead, loses out on beaver mitts

March 5, 2019 9:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Norwegian musher Joar Ulsom retook the lead in the world’s most famous sled dog race, but he missed out on a pair of mitts made out of beaver and a new musher’s hat.

Frenchman Nicolas Petit was the first musher to reach the community of McGrath, winning the prizes made by locals.

Ulsom, the defending champion, breezed into the checkpoint about 90 minutes later on Tuesday and immediately left to reclaim the lead in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog race.

The McGrath checkpoint is 311 miles (500 kilometers) into the nearly 1,000 mile (1,600 kilometer) race with 13 dogs.

Advertisement

The race began Sunday north of Anchorage. The winner is expected in Nome, on Alaska’s western coast, next week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|12 Military Radar Summit
3|13 Preparing for a Successful CPSR Audit
3|13 Think Gov 2019: Technology for a...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

American, Malaysian armies team up for battle drills

Today in History

1950: FBI debuts '10 Most Wanted Fugitives' List

Get our daily newsletter.