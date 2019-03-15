Listen Live Sports

Nottingham carries Texas St. over South Alabama 79-67

March 15, 2019 10:38 pm
 
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tre’Larenz Nottingham posted 19 points as Texas State topped South Alabama 79-67 in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney on Friday.

Alex Peacock had 17 points and nine rebounds for Texas State (24-8). Nijal Pearson added 12 points and six rebounds. Jaylen Shead had 11 points and seven assists for Texas State.

Herb McGee had 25 points for the Jaguars (17-17). Rodrick Sikes added 15 points. Kory Holden had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

